Oak Thistle LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.78.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

