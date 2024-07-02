Oak Thistle LLC Increases Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 3.3 %

ONL opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -30.08%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

