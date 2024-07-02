Oak Thistle LLC Invests $323,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,825. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

