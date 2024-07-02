Oak Thistle LLC Invests $377,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Chubb by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 19,454.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

CB stock opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $186.52 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.30 and its 200 day moving average is $248.79.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

