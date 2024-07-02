Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

