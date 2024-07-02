Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 184.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 122,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

