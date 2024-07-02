Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ciena by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after acquiring an additional 552,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 332,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,942 shares of company stock worth $798,831. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Ciena Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

