Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Markel Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 616.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,575.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,581.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,501.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

