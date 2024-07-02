Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $70,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after buying an additional 323,051 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $196.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.85 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

