Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 5,373 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

