Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 6,519 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

