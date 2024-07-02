Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $64,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 113,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $172.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.25. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

