Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,359 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

