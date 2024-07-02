Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,999 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 865,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PHINIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 768,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,896,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in PHINIA by 1,067.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 423,974 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

PHINIA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at PHINIA

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PHINIA

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.