Oak Thistle LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $501.01 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

