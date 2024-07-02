Oak Thistle LLC Sells 4,993 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 127,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $144,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after buying an additional 2,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

