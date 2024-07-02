Oak Thistle LLC Sells 50,547 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,547 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,750,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,750,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,218 shares of company stock worth $4,534,619. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

