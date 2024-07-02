Oak Thistle LLC Sells 52,297 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,297 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after acquiring an additional 391,935 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $61,795,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

