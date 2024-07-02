Oak Thistle LLC Sells 666 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

