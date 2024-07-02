Oak Thistle LLC Sells 6,820 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

