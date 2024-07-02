Oak Thistle LLC Sells 694 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $678,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.88.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,829.67 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,894.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,865.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

