Oak Thistle LLC Sells 7,030 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vistra by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.