Oak Thistle LLC Sells 761 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 289,885 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Qorvo by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO opened at $117.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

