Oak Thistle LLC Sells 8,121 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.5 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $359.66 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.63 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.10.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

