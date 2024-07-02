Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

