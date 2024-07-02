Oak Thistle LLC Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,985,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $315.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.82. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

