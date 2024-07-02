Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,184 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,570,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FTI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

