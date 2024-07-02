Oak Thistle LLC Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

