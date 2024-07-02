Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stake Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 203,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

