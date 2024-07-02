Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Omnicell worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 62.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $1,919,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

