OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.76

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and traded as low as $43.50. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 210 shares.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

