OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,920,676. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $186.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.