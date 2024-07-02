O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,143.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,118.71.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,019.19. 23,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,437. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,017.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.26. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

