Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 26.8% in June

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Orion Group news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 8,560 shares of company stock worth $60,995 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 422,842 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 297,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 806.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 228,533 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Orion Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 819,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,457. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

