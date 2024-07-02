P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Update

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $27.18.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

