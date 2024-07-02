PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

PACCAR stock opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

