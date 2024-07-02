Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPYA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of PPYA opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Company Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

