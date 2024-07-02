Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 2.5 %

TOL stock opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

