Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,291 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $234.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.