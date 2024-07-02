Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 520 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.