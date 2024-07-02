Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

