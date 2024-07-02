Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

COPX stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

