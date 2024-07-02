Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $243,000 Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

