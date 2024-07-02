Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,227,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,330,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $57,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 327,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,953,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,330,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,487 shares of company stock worth $6,782,745. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.