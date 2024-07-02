Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,239,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,218,000 after buying an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

