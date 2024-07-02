Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

