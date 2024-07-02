Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

