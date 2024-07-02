Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.