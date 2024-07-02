Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 913 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in E. FMR LLC raised its stake in ENI by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 43,286 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ENI by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on E shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

E opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

