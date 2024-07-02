Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APi Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after buying an additional 449,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

